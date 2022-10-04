UMD Football Continues Homestand Against UMary

UMD is 8-0 all-time against UMary.

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD football would dominate for three quarters against MSU-Moorhead on Saturday, but then the Dragons made things interesting as they scored 21 to come within 12 at the final whistle.

A win’s a win though and the Bulldogs are now 3 and 2 on the season.

They continue their homestand this weekend when they welcome in a 1-4 UMary squad.

A team all-time they have not dropped a game to ever as UMD is 8-0 against the Marauders.

Head Coach Curt Wiese says they can’t look past their opponent because UMary is a much better team than their record reflects.

“University of Mary is a good football team. Don’t let their record fool you. They’re talented at the quarterback spot, offensively they have one of the top receivers in the country coming into Malosky Saturday afternoon. This will be a tough weekend for us matchup wise. Both defensively and offensively, they’re very diverse on the defensive side. So we need to do a good job focused on our gameplan and make adjustments on the field,” said Wiese.

One of Wiese’s lead backs from a week ago, Zach Ojile says it’s crucial the run game gets going this time around.

“Extremely important, we have a great offensive line. They do a great job up front. Once you get the run game going, everything else on offense should open up for you. It’s certainly one of our main focuses for every game that we approach is trying to establish our run,” said Ojile.

“Kind of helps that we had Moorhead this past weekend so this kind of relates more to Mary. Same kind of throw it deep team and they have some good players out there,” added junior linebacker Andrew Klopp.

Kickoff is set for noon on Saturday.