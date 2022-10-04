UMD Volleyball Moves Up to #6 in AVCA Poll

Another big matchup awaits UMD as they will travel to St. Cloud tonight to face the seventh ranked Huskies.

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD is now up to number six in the AVCA poll.

Three spots up from the number nine spot a week ago.

The Dogs are coming off another weekend sweep as they picked up road wins at number seven Southwest Minnesota State and Sioux Falls.

Game time is set for 6 PM.