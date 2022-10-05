#4 UMD Men’s Hockey Heads into Bye Week

The Bulldogs next game will come on October 14th.

DULUTH, Minn.- While the women’s team will have two games to play this weekend. The men’s team will have none as they head into their bye week.

That will give UMD a chance to rest up before they get back on the ice next week to take on Minnesota State Mankato.

The Bulldogs are coming off a weekend sweep against Arizona State.

But head coach Scott Sandelin says there are plenty of things that his team needs to work on. And he feels the bye week will be a perfect time for his team to hone in on some of those skills.

“We haven’t done a lot of 5 on 3, power play stuff. We haven’t done a lot of faceoff stuff. So there’s just a lot of things that we’ll keep doing that throughout the year. But it’s just a little bit easier when you’re not turning around and having a short week and playing on a Friday, coming off a Saturday and Sunday. It gives us some time to just kind of pick 1 or 2 things and spend more time on it,” said Sandelin.

