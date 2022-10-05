Better Business Bureau Warns of Solar Panel Scams

MILWAUKEE, WI – With inflation and the rising costs of energy, solar panels have increased in popularity as an alternative energy source for homes and businesses in recent years. For those who have thought about installing solar panels, the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau is warning consumers of potential scams.

In the case of solar panels, scammers will pose as a salesperson and contact a potential victim unsolicited with a special offer. While there are special deals out there as well as government incentives, scammers will misrepresent these deals and programs to get you to give out your personal information or swindle you out of your money.

The best way to protect yourself from being conned is to do your research, don’t be pressured by aggressive sales tactics, shop around, and ask questions. Avoiding your questions or not directly answering them is a red flag.

Reputable solar companies have a strong online presence with several positive reviews on sites such as Google. Local companies will be better equipped to respond to any problems in a timely manner.

The federal residential solar energy credit is a 30 percent tax credit. This means 30 percent of the total cost will be reduced from the amount of taxes you owe to the federal government for the year your installation was completed.

If you are interested in installing solar panels on your home, the Better Business Bureau has a guide to help get you started.