Coffee Conversation: Tony Dierckins Presents New Book

DULUTH, Minn. — Tony Dierckins launches new book, Duluth’s Grand Old Architecture.

Dierckins is a local Duluth Author and Zenith City Press Publisher.

His latest book is co-authored by Maryanne C. Norton.

It explores the first 70 years of Duluth’s rich tradition of creating architectural statements.

A book launch will take place Thursday, October 13, 7—8:30, Glensheen, Free and open to public.