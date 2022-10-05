DECC Introduces Fundraising Opportunity for Local Nonprofits

DULUTH, MN – If you are a member of a nonprofit or volunteer for a charity, there is now an opportunity to earn money for your organization through the DECC. With the ongoing worker shortage, the DECC is looking to fill positions with groups of volunteers at hockey games and other events held throughout the year. Instead of earning a paycheck for yourself, a cash donation will be made to the nonprofit you represent. Volunteers will be assigned to positions such as concessions and ticket scanning which are easy to learn.

“The ticket help, that’s the easiest one as we’ll show you how to use the scanner and then you’ll help scan people in. And what’s great about that is the more scanners we have the faster everyone gets in. So not only, once again, you’re helping that fan experience, you’re helping whatever cause you’re here for,” said DECC executive director Dan Hartman.

A group working at a concession stand can earn 10 percent of the night’s net proceeds at that concession. The DECC is hoping to have fundraising volunteers going as early as the UMD hockey series against the Wisconsin Badgers on October 21 and 22.

Interested individuals and groups can email hello@decc.org for more information.