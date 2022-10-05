DEED Leads Commissioners On Tour Starting At Sappi Mill In Cloquet

CLOQUET, Minn. — The Sappi Mill in Cloquet had a chance to show off its stuff Tuesday.

Commissioners from ten state agencies were on hand to tour the facility, and learn more about how the plant has been so successful.

Sappi produces high quality graphic paper as well as dissolving pulp, which they launched about a decade ago.

The company made it through a competitive global economy, and is part of an international success story.

Tom Radovich, Managing Director said, “We sell upwards of 300 thousand tons of dissolving pulp every year. The Journal of Commerce recognizes us in the top 100 exporters out of the U.S. by volume. We’re actually number 70th. What’s amazing with that is that in the state of Minnesota, only Target and Best Buy actually export more by volume out of the state of Minnesota than we do. This small little community in Cloquet really is known on the global stage.”

Sappi was the first stop on a 3 day tour of Northern Minnesota, organized by the Department of Employment and Economic Development.