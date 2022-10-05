Defense & Power Play Propelling UMD Women’s Hockey to Strong Start

On defense, UMD has held their opponent to 0.75 goals per game which is 3rd lowest in the NCAA.

DULUTH, Minn.- The 4th ranked UMD women’s hockey team is off to their best start since the 2007 and 2008 season.

A perfect 4-0 on the east coast and now they will head home for their home opener on Friday against Minnesota State Mankato.

So far, UMD’s success has come from their power play and from their defense.

The Bulldogs currently lead the NCAA with six power play goals so far on the year.

And on defense, they’ve held their opponent to 0.75 goals per game which is 3rd lowest in the NCAA.

Head Coach Maura Crowell says it’s important they continue to keep up those trends in order for more sucess.

“I think that’s our DNA is that grit, that defensive minded style of play. We take care of the D zone. We start between the pipes, we want someone really great and then we work our way up. So I think that’s really important for great teams and the power play. Your special teams have to be really, really good. Sometimes it takes a little while to get there and happy to see us clicking at the rate we’re clicking now,” said Crowell.

UMD senior goalie Emma Soderberg can agree with her coach as she’s seen the defense develop from right in front of her.

“They’re working very hard in front of me. Both at the net picking up sticks and pushing away bodies. But everyone on our team is throwing themselves in front of the puck to get that block. It really helps out as a goalie because sometimes I might be screened and not see the puck and then they come in and make the save for me. It gives me a lot of confidence knowing that’s what I have in front of me,” added Soderberg.

Puck drop is set for 6 pm on Friday.