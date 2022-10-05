Glensheen Celebrates Reopening of Formal Garden and Thanks Those Involved

DULUTH, Minn.– Glensheen’s historic formal garden is officially back open after being under construction for more than a year.

Four million dollars in capital investment from the State legislature helped repair the floral vegetable gardens along with the purchase of a new boiler in the mansion.

The University of Minnesota Duluth’s Interim Chancellor hosted today’s renovation celebration.

Glensheen’s Director, Dustin Heckman, said, “The Congdon family has been so supportive of Glensheen and UMD that we’re just appreciative to have them here representing the family here today. Being supportive of everything that we’re doing here at Glensheen helping us move it as forward as much as anything else”.

The restoration project also gave crews a chance to replant the garden to match the 1907 original designs.