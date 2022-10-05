High School Students Get Hands-On Healthcare Experience at St. Scholastica

DULUTH, Minn.–Local high schoolers got a hands-on glimpse of the healthcare field today at the College of St. Scholastica.

It wasn’t your normal job fair either. The sophomores experienced real-world scenarios that healthcare professionals face every day. Such as a visual impairment simulator, blood type test, and a CPR station.

Organizers tell us it’s all about exposing young people to an important career field that hopefully lands them a job some day in the field of healthcare.

Nurse manager Sara Vanderport said, “We are here with camp Essentia and we are talking about nursing at essential health. we’ve got a hands on relay race with Nan and Stan, where our students will put personal protective equipment, empty out a full catheter, run around my tents, come back and pass it to the next one to do their P.P.E.. I’ve seen people spark interest as soon as they start putting the stuff on. first they stand there and say, you know, we don’t really want to do that. no thanks. and then once one students does it, the rest of them kind of fall in line”.

The Arrowhead Agency on Aging, Duluth Workforce Development and Essentia Health were among the key partner’s for today’s event.