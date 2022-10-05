Northern Star: Sydney Lanoue

Lanoue and the Bulldogs are hoping to make a post season run, but first they'll have to face-off with two NSIC opponents at home, Friday at 6 PM and Saturday at 4 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- Being a part of the UMD volleyball team is no small task. Just ask the team’s super senior, Sydney Lanoue, who has found herself pretty much everywhere on the floor.

Lanoue saw quite a bit of playing time in her freshman and sophomore seasons. Then, 2020 hit and Lanoue, along with athletes across the country were forced to end their seasons, due to the pandemic. The bright side to that though? An extra year of eligibility was granted.

“”Honestly I want to be here as long as I possibly can, this program is just really something special so when I heard that I had an opportunity to be here one year longer, it was kind of a no brainer to me. Especially because it worked out with me academically that I was able to stretch one of my classes out and stay here a little longer,” says Lanoue, “So it was kind of a no brainer to me, I love volleyball and I love this program and I love this city and so I thought, why not stay here as long as I can.”

During her time as a Bulldog, Lanoue has been a player that has shown lots of range on the court. That experience, has translated into a natural leadership role on the team.

“Each year I’ve played I’ve been in kind of a different position. Defensively I started off playing more right back and then I was middle back and then libero and then outside. So I think that in itself has given me kind of a better leadership qualities throughout these four years is just playing all these different positions, seeing a lot of different aspects on the court,” says Lanoue.

“She’s been through some of the trials and tribulations. She was here back in ’18 and ’19 when things were a little bit more normal, pre-covid and we were doing some pretty good things on the court and she kind of knew what that standard and expectation was and so helping lead this group by holding us accountable to some of those same standards that we lived by two to three years ago, I think has really helped us reestablish ourselves as a team that can be in the mix,” says head coach Jim Boos.

That 2018 season was the last time the Bulldogs won an NSIC tournament championship, a memory Lanoue will cherish for a lifetime.

“Freshman year, getting to host the conference tournament and then winning it here on our home floor was something super memorable, that I’ll never forget. Getting to come in as a freshman and have a super cool experience like that definitely set the standard for where we want our program to be,” says Lanoue.

The most recent rankings lists UMD as the No. 6 overall team in the country. An experience any athlete strives for. As Lanoue nears the end of her career, she is proud of where she is leaving the program.

“You could ask anybody on this team, we’ve just been really excited this year. Going into every weekend knowing that it’s going to be a battle and that we’re going to have to play tough each weekend, it’s just truly an honor to play for this program and I’m glad that I’ve had the opportunity to be here for the last five years,” says Lanoue.

