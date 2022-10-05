Red Cross And CSS Students Team Up To Thank Local Service Members, Veterans

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s not the holidays just yet, but Santa’s workshop was busy as members of the CSS cheer team prepared some special holiday cards.

The cheer squad joined local members of the Red Cross in supporting service to the Armed Forces. Writing and sorting through hundreds of holiday cards all to give thanks to active members or veterans who served our country.

The cheer team volunteered with the Red Cross in part of Community Day at CSS, which is a school day, dedicated to giving back locally.

Apolonia Homer, a cheerleader said, “It feels really good to be able to do something with the cheer team other than support the football players. It’s really nice to kind of get the awareness in the community that our school does do something like this. Especially with the veterans and the Red Cross it’s important.”

Community Day has been a tradition at CSS since 1999, taking place every October and again in February.