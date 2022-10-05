Superior Public Library Hosts Fall Storytime

SUPERIOR, Wis. — It’s all things fall at the Superior Public Library. For the youngsters, the library is hosting weekly story-time events giving kids a chance to enjoy stories, activities, and crafts.

There’s a different theme every week with a goal of getting kids to interact with each other.

Kelly Wiisanen, Director of Children and Youth Services said, “Yeah story-time is a very much a social, social experience for families and young kids. They’ve made a lot of friends over the years and it gets them to know how to interact in a setting like this, almost like a school setting. But a little bit more relaxed for them.”

Fall Storytime is held every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. through the end of November.