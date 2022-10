UW-Superior Men’s Soccer Extends Win Streak to 5 Games

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UW-Superior men’s soccer team would pick up another win on Wednesday, defeating Northwestern by a final of 2 to 1.

Mackie Ringrose and Blake Perry would be the goal scorers for the Yellowjackets.

Next up, UWS (7-2-1) will host North Central on Saturday.