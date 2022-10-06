60th Annual Bayfield Apple Festival Begins Friday

BAYFIELD, Wis. — Friday is the big day for apple lovers as Bayfield’s Apple Festival begins.

One of Bayfield, Wisconsin’s biggest fall events starts and this year marks 60 years of apple related vendors filling the streets.

Apple Festival brings in thousands of tourists and locals to highlight the area’s many apple orchards.

Now is the time to get your apple fix in any way you like, whether that is on a stick, baked into a pie, or pressed into cider.