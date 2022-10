Coffee Conversation: Johnny Cash Tribute Band Preview

DULUTH, Minn. — Musician Jay Ernest, member of Church of Cash, gave us a preview of the bands next show.

The band is a Johnny Cash Tribute Band.

They will be playing on Thursday, October 6, at the West Theatre in Duluth.

Doors open at 6:30 and the show starts at 7:30pm.

Tickets are sold at the door and here.