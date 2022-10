Coffee Conversation: The Fabulous Dik Presents New Comedy Segment

DULUTH, Minn. — The Fabulous Dik promotes next installment of comedy series: A Series of Unfortunate Specials.

This one is called Falling Forward and Cracking Up.

The show is a mix of Sketch Comedy, funny videos, improvisation and other shenanigans.

The Fabulous Dik (Deek) is the cultural attaché to The Mustachios, a group of international supervillains.

You can check out the show October 8th and 15th at Zeitgeist 8pm.