Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening To Bring Gun To Superior Daycare

SUPERIOR, Wis. — On Thursday, a man is in custody after allegedly threatening to enter a Superior daycare with a rifle, to retrieve his child.

The Superior Police Department said they got a report from a woman around 1:00 p.m. saying the father of her child was threatening to enter New Horizons Children’s Center with a rifle to retrieve their son. He said if police showed up he’d get in a gun fight with them.

Police told the daycare adjoining Mariner Business Center, and nearby schools to lock all doors.

Police say they located the 33 year-old suspect on a trail near the daycare.

He was safely arrested and was not armed. Police say no one was injured.

The case now heads to the Douglas Count District Attorney’s Office for possible charges.