Prep Soccer: CC, Esko Settle for Draw, Denfeld & Duluth East Earn Road Wins

The prep soccer regular season is coming to a close, teams will await their seeding for section playoffs.

ESKO, Minn.- A cross-town rivalry game between Cloquet-Carlton and Esko girls soccer, Thursday night in Esko. After 80-minutes and overtime, both teams would settle for the scoreless draw.

Denfeld boys soccer traveled to Hermantown. The Hawks scored first in the first half, but the Hunters came alive in the second half. This match went into overtime and Denfeld came out on top, winning 4-2.

Duluth East went across the bridge to take on Superior. The Greyhounds got the shutout victory over the Spartans with a 3-0 final.

The prep-soccer regular season is coming to a close. Denfeld will finish their season at home against Rochester Lourdes, Saturday. While, Superior hosts Spooner on Monday. Section playoffs will begin next week.