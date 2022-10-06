Sawyer Co. Deputies Find Car And Body Of Driver On Fire, Victim Identified

UPDATE (October 6, 8:45 a.m.) — The man who was on fire along with his car on September 23 has been identified.

The Sawyer’s County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the victim was 75 year-old William J. Smith of Antioch, IL.

Sawyer County deputies had found him and his car on fire in the Town of Hunter on River Road. When they arrived they were unable to get to him right away as the fire was too dangerous.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after the fire was put out.

The incident remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL POST:

TOWN OF HUNTER, Wis. — Sawyer County deputies made a grisly discovery last Friday night after they were called out to a car and its driver on fire.

The 911 call came in just after 10:30 p.m. in the Town of Hunter on River Road.

When deputies arrived, they saw a 2018 Cadillac sedan engulfed in flames.

The driver was lying on the road outside of the car, not moving and also on fire.

Sheriff’s deputies, the Round Lake Fire Department, and the Sawyer County EMS weren’t able to get close to the person right away because of how dangerous the fire was.

The victim was declared dead on-scene after the fire was put out.

Investigators believe the driver had been heading north on River Road when they went into the ditch, hit a mailbox, and then went back on to the road.

The car made it down the road a little further, where it was discovered to be on fire.

The name of the victim will not be released until their loved ones are notified.

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are investigating, along with the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations Fire Marshal’s Office.