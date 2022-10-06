Staff, Volunteers Needed for Warming Center

DULUTH, Minn. – With freezing air on the way there’s an urgent need for staff and volunteers to operate Duluth’s warming center in Lincoln Park.

CHUM officials tell us they are short six positions right now. The warming center is an overnight refuge for people experiencing homelessness during the cold winter months.

There are full and part-time paid positions available over the next six months. Volunteers commit an average of two hours a week for setup and clean-up work.

“The warming center is lifesaving, especially once we go into the deep depths of winter. Duluth does not have adequate shelter beds for the number of people who are experiencing homelessness. The warming center served 554 unique individuals last winter. Those are people who sought refuge here during the deepest of colds. We need compassionate, dedicated people to serve as overnight staff,” Stepping On Up Project Coordinator, Joel Kilgour said.

CHUM had planned to open the warming center October 15th but because of the lack of staffing it’s looking more like November 1st.

“This really is an opportunity for people to put their faith and values into action to do something as a job that also serves the community and gives back. We have a lot of people, students who work with us who may be used to later nights. We have retirees that are looking for part time work and want to do something for the community. We also have a lot of people who have personally experienced homelessness who are trying to get back in the workforce,” Kilgour said.

Meanwhile, CHUM needs donations like toiletries, hand warmers, and winter boots and clothing. Donations can be dropped off at CHUM’s office on West 2nd Street in Duluth.

If you would like to apply to work or volunteer for CHUM’s warming center, click here.