Bell’s OT Goal Lifts UMD Past MSU-Mankato 2-1

Both teams will meet again on Saturday. Puck drop is at 3 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team is now 5-0 on the season after they defeated Minnesota State Mankato 2 to 1 on Friday.

Kylie Hanley would tie the game late in the 1st period and then it would stay that way until overtime.

Then just 16 seconds into the overtime period, Ashton Bell would net the game-winner giving UMD the 2 to 1 win.

