Coffee Conversation: Singer-Songwriter Luke Leblanc Previews New Album

DULUTH, Minn. — Minneapolis Singer-Songwriter Luke Leblanc previews new album — Fugue State.

You can hear Leblanc live: Friday, October 7 — 7:00pm at Wussow’s Concert Cafe.

The full album will be out October 25.

“Fugue State, lyrically and musically, sets out to take a step back before looking for hope or solutions,” says LeBlanc. “Instead, the album offers an artistic outlet to help assess what it is we’re feeling in this “fugue state” – often defined as a temporary defense against extreme stress.”

LeBlanc, 26, recorded Fugue State at Real Phonic Studio in Cleveland, Minnesota from November 2021 through July 2022. Produced and engineered by Erik Koskinen, who also plays electric guitar, bass, banjo, and keyboards. The album features John Cleve Richardson on keyboards and backing vocals; Ryan Young of Trampled by Turtles on violin; Eric Heywood (Ray Lamontagne, Pretenders, Jayhawks,) on pedal steel; Casey Frensz on saxophone; and Erin Bekkers on drums.