Essentia Health Holds Community Open House in Superior Today

SUPERIOR, Wisc.–The Essentia Health-Superior Belknap Pharmacy hosted an open house in Superior today.

From open to close today over-the-counter products were 20% off. Goodies were onsite along with multiple pharmacists and front-end staff.

Pharmacists were there ready to answer any questions and help patients navigate the many pharmacy care options out there. Including MyChart, a mobile way to access health records and prescription refills.

It was also a good time to get your flue shot or COVID-19 booster shot with no appointment necessary.

Pharmacy Relations Program Manager, Amber Bretto said, “I think it’s really important. Pharmacy really ties in the entire medical experience. Not only can they doctor with Essentia, but they can also have the full continuum of care with pharmacy, so I think it’s really encouraging to see that with the patients today”.

Flu and COVID-19 shots are available daily at the Belknap location, but the pharmacy reports having a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine at this time.