Lincoln Park Resource Center Offering Voter Registration Assistance

DULUTH, Minn.–Election day is just over one month away and some people have already voted, but others still need to register.

Help in that registration process was available today at the Lincoln Park Resource Center. It is part of their “Vote Loud, Vote Proud” effort. The goal is to help provide access to people who find it difficult to register. It may be a lack of transportation, it could be no computer for registering online, or it might simply mean helping people fill out the paper forms.

Program Manager, Lincoln Park Resource Center, Jhonrae Reeves said, “I just want people to know that their voices are heard. And whatever barriers are going on, I want them to be able to encourage and help them know that we can together overcome those barriers”.

Executive Director for the Lincoln Park Resource Center, Charles Obije said, “Personally just being able to assist individuals in the community is enough for me. Because you know someone might need to help my mom in a different city, so I’m just pretty much paying it forward. I also believe that participating in civil duties is very important. So helping folks who can’t help themselves to fill the form, is very important”.

The Resource Center also helps people figure out what precinct they live in and where their polling place is. Assistance is available again tomorrow and the following Friday and Saturday. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.