Love Your Block Funds Harbor Highland’s Community Mural Event

Happening Saturday, October 7, 2022

DULUTH, Minn.–You have a chance to take part in a community mural painting tomorrow.

Within Harbor Highlands you can help add some color to the neighborhood. The City of Duluth Love Your Block Program will be funding this free interactive event.

The Love Your Block Campaign awards mini grants to those with a plan to beautify their neighborhoods through clean up initiative and art programs. Saturday’s festivities begin at noon and go until 4 p.m. including live music from Smallfoot and Dirtbike Boyfriend, yard games, and plenty of snacks.

Americorp Vista from the Love Your Block Program, Annika Frazer said, “The goal of D.W. Jones Management in applying for this grant was really to instill more beauty in the community and support more community connection”.

In total $1500 was awarded to Harbor Highlands, with a portion of the money going towards replacing mulch for the playground. A retaining wall will also be added to help the structure of a nearby park.