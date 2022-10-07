Mike Ceynowa Sworn in as Police Chief of Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – “This is a job that is really a lot and it’s going to take a lot and I want you and your family to know that we’ve got you. We’ve got your back; this department has your back,” Duluth Mayor, Emily Larson said.

It was a big day for the Duluth Police Department as Mike Ceynowa was sworn in as Police Chief.

“It’s very exciting for me but really the days about our staff. About our professional service staff, as well as our sworn staff, and our community partners with public works,” Duluth Police Chief, Mike Ceynowa said.

One of Chief Ceynowa’s sons had the honor of pinning the badge on his dad. Ceynowa has been with the Duluth Police Department for 24 years. He says his experience has taught him that it takes a team to improve public safety and recognizes the importance of working with community partners.

“I am so confident in who you are and how you do your work and I know that you will bring just a tremendous amount to this department and the feedback that we have gotten on US selection really confirms that this is a great direction right now for the city of Duluth,” Larson said.

As Chief, Ceynowa says he plans to engage the community and schools more with the DPD leadership team. He also plans recruit new officers and retain the core of current staff.

“This is a team at the end of the day and I’m leading this team, but without them we’re not going to be able to move this organization forward. So, it’s fun to be here and to be able to celebrate with them,” Ceynowa said.

Some of the new Chief’s team got their own commendations and promotions as well. It included pinning badges on new sergeants. And who knows, maybe one day, it will be their turn to be the new Chief.