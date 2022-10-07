Prep Football: Hermantown Holds onto the Hammer, Esko Stays Unbeaten, Superior Falls at Home

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Proctor and Hermantown football teams would renew their “Hammer Game” rivalry on Friday.

And the Hammer will stay with the Hawks for another year as they picked up the 55 to 6 win.

In other football action, Esko improved to 6-0 as they defeated Hibbing 77 to 6.

Then in Superior, the Spartans fall to Hudson 31 to 6.