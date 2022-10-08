Big Tent Event Held in Duluth, Helping Those in Need

DULUTH, Minn. – Saturday saw parts of the Twin Ports community come together for a big event with an even bigger tent.

The Big Tent Event was put on by the locally-run Family Freedom Center. It focused on providing any and all resources a family might need.

From mittens and warm clothing to free produce and a hot meal, nobody left empty handed.

The event, in its second year, also offered activities such as carving a pumpkin, roasting a marshmallow, or trying your hand at some cornhole.

“This opportunity, the big tent, is a chance for all of our agencies and our organizations to come together uniquely,” says Jacob Aaron Bell, Executive Director of Family Freedom Center. “To do our own things. Which is great, because we’re not all doing the same things.”

Some of those organizations included Duluth Aging Support, AICHO, and Duluth Head Start, and every one of them provided a resource for anyone who needed it.

Organizers say that those agencies each represented a different group within the community, adding it is special to see them all united under one tent.

“It’s not just one entity or one organization doing all the work,” says Bell. “It’s us all coming together as individual agencies, coming together, preferably under one roof because that’s where the family is. And if we can get all the support that families need under one roof, then that’s going to be a really good place for families to be.”

With great turnout this year, Family Freedom Center is already looking at a bigger tent.