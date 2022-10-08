People Flock to Enger Park, Enger Tower to Enjoy Fall Foliage

DULUTH, Minn. – It was a perfect fall day in the Northland Saturday, especially for those wanting to see the foliage.

People were out and about over at Enger Park, taking advantage of the overview of Duluth’s east and west side. Reds, oranges, and yellows have taken over Duluth as we are nearing our peak. We caught up with Prudie and Ryan from Fairmount, Minnesota, who drove up just today to see how they were enjoying the Twin Ports in the fall.

“Walking around, enjoying the weather, and enjoying the beautiful sight,” says Ryan. “Just everything Duluth has to offer.”

“Everything is red and it’s falling, or yellow and it’s falling,” says Prudie. “Gorgeous, absolutely gorgeous out here.”

Enger Park just passed 83 years of being open. Many other people enjoyed the park as the parking was difficult to navigate. Enjoy the views and fresh air while you can, as Enger Park and Enger Tower close for the season around the end of October or when snow falls.

You can get the latest Fall Colors Report for Minnesota and Wisconsin by clicking on the state name.