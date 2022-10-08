UMD Women’s Hockey Sweeps in Home Opener

UMD outshot the Mavericks 40 to 10.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team is 6-0 on the season, but has yet to play a home game, until this series with Minnesota State Mankato.

The Bulldogs scored first with a Taylor Anderson goal, then just 20 seconds later, Gabby Krause comes behind here for another goal. UMD outshot the Mavericks 40 to 10, however the two early goals would be the only of the game, as the Bulldogs get the sweep winning 2-0.

UMD will be back in action October 21 and 22 on the road in a National Championship rematch against Ohio State.