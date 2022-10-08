Walljasper’s 4 Touchdowns Helps UMD Football to Big Win over U-Mary

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD football team played at home for the second week in a row, facing off with UMary.

The Bulldogs came out fats, scoring 21 in the first half, then kept rolling scoring 28 more in the second half. Kyle Walljasper accounts for four touchdowns on the day, rushing for 125 total yards. UMD gets a win, in back to back weeks, handling UMary 49-14.

The next two weeks UMD will be on the road, first at Concordia St. Paul at noon. Then, Bemidji State the following week at 1 PM.