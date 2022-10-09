2nd Annual ‘Flight of Honor’ Inducts 11 Who’ve Served

DULUTH, Minn. – “Honorees, when I call your name, please come forward to unveil your name and receive your plaque.”

A ceremony was held at the 148th Fighter Wing on Sunday which honored 11 individuals inducted into the 2022 Flight of Honor.

“What’s unique about this award is it can be for a Brigadier General all the way down to a Staff Sergeant and every rank in between,” 148th Fighter Wing Commander, Nathan Aysta said.

As individuals apart of the Minnesota Air National Guard, these 11 are recognized for their outstanding service to the fighter wing, state and nation.

“It’s extremely special and you can see the bond that’s still between these service members from the younger ones to the older ones they still have this bond and love of what they’ve given you know for most of their professional life the work that they’ve given. So, it’s pretty special to see us talking about what they’ve done and them reflecting back and just accepting the award,” Aysta said.

“My father was a first generation American, and he thought it was very important to serve his country. He served for a total of 38 years between the air force and the 148th Fighter group here,” Chief Master Sergeant James Armstrong Representative, Sherri Armstrong said.

One of the inductees, Chief Master Sergeant James A. Armstrong, was an aircraft mechanic who joined the U.S. Air Force in 1952. In 1960, he joined the 148th Fighter Group where he earned the rank of Chief Master Sergeant and later managed the “Duluth Queen Bee” project, a project involving the engine modification to the T-33 aircraft.

“I just wish he had been able to be here today. He passed away in November of 2020, so this is really a great honor for our family and his honor,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong’s daughter Sherri had the honor of representing her father on Sunday. She followed in her father’s footsteps by serving in the 148th, handling aircraft maintenance.

“I know he would be grinning from ear to ear. He loved this base, he loved this country, he loved how this 148th has been involved, and he never missed the retiree’s breakfast. So, I know this is something he’d be very very proud of,” Armstrong said.

This is the second time the Flight of Honor has been held by the Air National Guard and state of Minnesota.