Enger Tower Lit Red For Fallen Firefighters

DULUTH, Minn. — Enger Tower was lit up in red this week to honor the “Light The Night For Fallen Firefighters” tradition.

It’s a tribute to firefighters who have died in the line of duty within the past year nationally.

Sponsored by the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, the tradition has been running across the country since 2017.

This year it ran from October 2nd until the 9th.