Leif Erikson Day: The Meaning Behind It

President Joe Biden declared Sunday as “Leif Erikson Day,” and of course, one of Duluth’s parks is named after the historic Norse figure.

Historians say that Leif Erikson is believed to have been one of the first European explorers to reach North America in the year 1000 A.D., about 500 years before Christopher Columbus did.

Erikson was a Norse Viking who, with his crew, landed in what is now known as the Canadian island of Newfoundland, which he called “Vinland” back in the day.

According to the White House, Leif Erikson Day celebrates Nordic-Americans and their contributions to our country, along with strengthening America’s relationship with Nordic countries.

Back in 1927, Congress authorized the president to declare every October 9th as “Leif Erikson Day” in the explorer’s honor.

In Duluth, the park on London Road was renamed Leif Erikson Park in 1927 after Bert Enger bought the replica ship by the same name that sailed from Norway to Duluth that year.