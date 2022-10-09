Republican Candidate for WI Governor Tim Michels Talks Line 5 Support

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Republican candidate running for Wisconsin governor, Tim Michels, visited Superior ahead of the November midterm elections.

During his visit, he met with locals to share his support for the line five pipeline in Northern Wisconsin. He argued its importance in saving energy costs as well as a source for consistent and reliable energy across the state and region.

The Wisconsin DNR is one of the lead agencies on the permitting process, and Michels says he hopes to see the project approved as faces opposition for its possible environmental impact.

“As Governor, I will always be there to put more money in people’s pockets, to make sure that they keep more of their hard-earned dollars, to get the price at the pump down, to get the price of the groceries down. That’s what I hear everywhere I go. It’s what people want,” WI Candidate for Governor, Tim Michels said.

Michels will face Democratic incumbent Governor Tony Evers during the November 8th election. Right now, it’s a tight race, with both candidate’s neck-and-neck in the polls.