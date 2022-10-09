UMD Women’s Soccer Ties with No. 13 Minnesota State Mankato

UMD will be back in action Friday, October 14, on the road against Wayne State.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s soccer team hosted No. 13 nationally ranked Minnesota State Mankato Sunday.

The Bulldogs scored one in the first half and were able to keep the Mavericks off the board until late in the second half. MSU tied the game at one with 13 minutes left on the clock.

Both teams would settle for the 1-1 draw.

UMD will be back in action Friday, October 14, on the road against Wayne State.