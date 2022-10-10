Carlton’s Haunted Shack Opens Friday

CARLTON, Minn. – The Haunted Shack, billed as “Minnesota’s scariest haunted house,” is back for its 29th season of horror beginning Friday night in Carlton.

Organizers say this year’s event will be the best year yet.

If you didn’t know, the Haunted Shack transforms a working farm into all types of animatronics, a dizzying tour of ghoulish scenes, the Tunnel of Terror and Ru Ridge Corn Maze.

There’s also a lot of daytime fun, like a pumpkin patch, petting zoo and hayrides.

The fright begins Friday, Oct. 14 from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. on County Road 1 in Carlton.

All the details are at HauntedShack.com.