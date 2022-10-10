Man Charged After Making Threats That Put Superior Daycare On High Alert

SUPERIOR, Wis. The man accused of threatening to enter a Superior daycare with a rifle last Thursday has been charged.

33-year-old Brandon Cole-Breezee of Duluth is charged with terroristic threats, stalking, domestic abuse, being an out-of-state felon in possession of a firearm, disorderly conduct, and criminal damage to property.

According to the criminal complaint, Cole-Breezee not only told his ex-wife he would enter New Horizons Children’s Center of Superior armed where their one-and-a-half year-old child was, but he would also shoot any police who showed up.

The daycare had 82 children and 17 staff members inside, and police created a protective perimeter around the facility while other officers arrested Cole-Breezee off a trail nearby.

Officers say the suspect intentionally bashed his head several times on the squad car, but no one else was injured from his actions.

He’s due back in court on Wednesday.