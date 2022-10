Prep Soccer: Esko Girls Advance to Section 7A Quarterfinals

ESKO, Minn.- The Esko girls soccer team opened up postseason play on Monday with a 5 to 2 victory over Proctor in round 1 of the Section 7A tournament.

Next up for the Eskomos, they’ll host Two Harbors in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Gametime is at 4 PM.