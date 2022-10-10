Prep Volleyball: Hermantown Tops Carlton in 4 Sets, Proctor Sweeps Mesabi East

CARLTON, Minn.- The Hermantown volleyball team picked up their 21st win of the season on Monday, defeating Carlton in four sets.

The scores of each set were as follows: 25-14, 25-21, 20-25, and 25-12.

Hermantown will next play at Cloquet on October 18th.

In other volleyball action, Proctor would sweep Mesabi East in straight sets.

The Rails (12-11) will play at Moose Lake-Willow River on Thursday.

