Tickets Still Available for Animal Allies 2022 Fur Ball Gala

DULUTH, Minn. – Animal Allies Humane Society of Duluth is getting ready to host its annual Fur Ball gala.

The event is happening Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Northland Country Club.

This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Animal Allies, which has historically raised roughly $100,000 through raffles, games and silent auction items.

This year, funds will go toward the Shelter’s Healing Hearts and Paws Program, which gives a second chance to animals with special medical needs.

FOX 21’s Dan Hanger will be the MC again for the night.

