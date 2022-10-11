14-Year-Old Girl Killed In Crash; 16-Year-Old Driver Suspected Of Being Intoxicated

A 14-year-old girl was killed in a rollover crash in Wisconsin and the 16-year-old driver is suspected of being intoxicated behind the wheel.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on 16 ½ Avenue near 19 ¾ Street, just north of Cameron, at 7 p.m. on Oct. 10.

The initial investigation shows a 16-year-old boy was driving west on 16 ½ Avenue “at a high rate of speed and lost control,” which caused the vehicle to roll several times. There were three passengers in the vehicle: two 14-year-old girls and a 15-year-old girl.

Two of the girls were flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul and were reported to be in critical condition, authorities said. The third suffered serious injuries.

One of the 14-year-old girls died, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday morning.

The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries. He was taken into custody on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, causing injury. He’s being held at the Eau Claire Secure Detention Facility, and his case has been sent to the district attorney to consider charges.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.