Fall Colors are Currently at Peak Conditions

DULUTH, MN – The leaves on the deciduous trees have been changing for several weeks now and we have finally arrived at peak colors. There are several places you can go across northern Minnesota and Wisconsin to see the fall colors, but we do have something special here in the Twin Ports that is a draw for out-of-towners. The spectacular views Duluth has to offer along with the nice weather made it the perfect day for one family to make the trip up from cities.

“Just enjoying a little bit more of a hilly view and having the view of the lake as well, so it’s just a prettier atmosphere than the cities. We enjoy getting out in nature more and it just feels nice to get some fresh air and enjoy the beautiful day,” said Emily Corona, who is visiting from the Minneapolis area with her husband Caleb.

“A little bit different views up here than you get downtown. So, nice to see something different,” said Caleb.

“A little bit of cityscape and then a little bit of landscape as well,” added Emily.

When taking advantage of the season, there is more to enjoy than the fall colors. There is plenty of wildlife out playing and foraging and also a few coniferous trees that add a contrast to the colorful landscape. However, this year in particular seems to be a bit more enjoyable for some compared to years past.

“The views are beautiful. I think the peak colors this year just seem to be a lot more vibrant than in years past. So I think it’s a great time to get out and enjoy this last push of nice warm weather and enjoy some time with friends and family in the great outdoors,” said Emily

Caleb added, “And the lake’s pretty nice too.”

Be sure to check out the fall colors now since they don’t stick around forever. It won’t be long before the trees become bare and winter starts settling in.