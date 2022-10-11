Following Complete Game, UMD Football to Hit Road to Face Concordia-St. Paul

The Bulldogs will hit the field Saturday at noon.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD football team played an all-around complete game on Saturday as they picked up their 2nd straight win, taking down UMary 49 to 14.

It was a combination of a good ground game on offense mixed with rushing the passer on defense that helped the Bulldogs in the contest.

UMD now turns the page to Concordia-St. Paul week.

And head coach Curt Wiese hopes that some of those good traits from the Marauders game will continue in the Golden Bears game.

“I think we can hopefully carry some of the positives from this past weekend down to Concordia. We have a lot of our guys that are from the Twin Cities area so a lot of those guys will have an opportunity to see their family and friends at the game. For us it’s one week at a time right now and although Concordia is at where they’re at as for wins and loss record. For us we have to prepare just like we did last week and go down and compete,” said Wiese.

Coming off a big day on Saturday was quarterback Kyle Walljasper who accumulated 125 yards on the ground with four touchdowns.

Like a true runner, he gives praise to the guys up front.

“It’s just a compliment to them. Because I come onto the field. The other team’s sideline is screaming. Key run, key run. But, our o-line knows, their d-line knows it’s just whoever wants it more and I guess we do,” said Walljasper.

Walljasper and the Bulldogs will hit the field Saturday at noon.