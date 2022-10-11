Prep Soccer: Duluth East Boys & Girls Keep Seasons Alive with Postseason Wins

Both teams will play Blaine on Thursday at 5 and 7 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East boys and girls soccer teams are both moving on in their respective section tournaments.

The Greyhound boys squad would defeat Coon Rapids 5 to 0 in 7AAA quarterfinals on Tuesday.

They’ll next play at Blaine on Thursday at 5 PM.

As for the girls squad, all they needed was one goal to take down Anoka 1-0 in the 7AAA quarterfinals.

They’ll also play Blaine on Thursday but at 7 PM.