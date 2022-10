Prep Volleyball: Duluth East Protects Home Court Against Duluth Denfeld 3-0

Duluth East (11-8) will next be in action on Thursday when they host Esko.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East volleyball team picked up their 11th win of the season on Tuesday, sweeping crosstown rival Duluth Denfeld 3-0.

The scores were as follows: (25-23, 25-14, 25-18).

