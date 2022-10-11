Residents Speak Up Against Proposed London Road Roundabouts

DULUTH, Minn. — Residents of Duluth’s London Road voiced concerns Tuesday evening over the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s proposed roundabouts for the popular road that connects to many to and from the North Shore and beyond.

MnDOT’s plans include three roundabouts at 26th, 40th and 60th avenues.

MnDOT said it’s all about reducing speed, traffic accidents, and stopping drivers from passing on side lanes.

But residents at Tuesday’s meeting at Glensheen said their concerned about property and greenspaces being removed, along with concerns about snow removal, bike accessibility…

and street-side parking.

To hear those comments from the public, click on the video above.

MnDOT is hosting a public virtual meeting Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. for anybody who missed Tuesday’s meeting.

Click here for more on the meeting and the project.