UMD’s Women’s Resource And Action Center Hosts Annual Consent Week

DULUTH, Minn. — This week, students at UMD are raising awareness about the importance of consent.

Every year Bulldogs come together to emphasize the importance of verbal consent when involved in sexual situations. This week’s purpose is to educate people on campus about the meaning of consent and when to ask for it.

Students at the Women’s Resource and Action Center dedicate their time to supporting victims of sexual assault while also highlighting how common it is on college campuses.

“Especially for students, new students. You can never stop learning something even if you think that you already know. Because each day I’m still learning something about consent or giving out the right resources, having students come to me to talk about consent or sexual assault,” said Aaliyah Her, W.R.A.C. intern.

A “Take Back the Night” march will be happening on campus tomorrow night as part of an international effort to end sexual and domestic violence. People will gather within the Kirby Ballroom at 6 p.m. before marching around campus.