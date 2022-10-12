City Of Duluth Prepares For Snow Emergencies

DULUTH, Minn. — The City of Duluth is reminding residents of upcoming snow removal rules especially when snow emergencies are issued.

This is the second year of the snow emergency program where the City requires certain routes to be cleared of vehicles at certain points of a storm.

All in part of removing mounds of snow built up on the sides of streets, maintaining as much width for parking during the winter. Which also helps with the safest path possible for emergency vehicles.

To avoid getting towed, check out the City’s website for a complete rundown of all the dos and don’ts involving snow emergency declarations.

There is also an informational video on the City’s Facebook page.